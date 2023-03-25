Rev. Gregg Stierheim is the speaker at next week’s Lockport Lenten Luncheon. His talk is titled “A Quest to Connect People with God and Each Other.”
Luncheons take place from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday during Lent at the Emmanuel Methodist Church fellowship hall, 75 East Ave.
Stierheim is the executive director of Niagara Frontier City Ministries, a United Methodist agency that works to strengthen the ministry of urban churches through partnering with other congregations. Stierheim and his wife, Heather, are a clergy couple serving at Williamsville United Methodist Church and Wesley’s Place Faith Community. The work of Wesley’s Place is to be in ministry with unknown people, in unfamiliar places. The Stierheims have four children and enjoy camping, traveling and hiking as a family.
The Lockport Lenten Luncheon series is a community tradition established in 1957. The meals, catered by Molinaro’s Ristorante, typically includes an entree, salad, vegetable and bread; desserts are provided by the women of Emmanuel United Methodist Church. The cost is $10 per person. The doors on the parking lot side of the church (north side) open at 11:30 a.m. and open seating begins at 11:50 a.m. The entree next week is roast beef sandwich.
On any given Wednesday, the luncheon is canceled if Lockport City School District announces a closing due to inclement weather.
Remaining speakers in the 2023 series are: Rev. Steve Hall, April 5.
For more information about the series, call the Emmanuel UMC office at 716-433-2838.
