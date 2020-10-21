ConnectLife is opening a new site for blood donation at 135 Main St., Lockport. Beginning this week, staff are collecting blood on the first and third Thursdays of the month, between 1 and 7 p.m.
ConnectLife is Western New York's only community blood bank and it is the primary supplier of blood products to Eastern Niagara Health, Kaleida Health, ECMC, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Wyoming County Community Health System, Olean General Hospital, Brooks-TLC Health System and Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Currently, ConnectLife has less than a three-day supply of blood available for patients in need. Due to recent traumas and an increase in demand at local hospitals, a strong turnout by donors is needed to ensure a safe blood supply.
To make an appointment to donate, visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org or call 529-4270.
