Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.