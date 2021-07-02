Niagara Aquatics club is introducing its Adaptive Learn to Swim Program at the Cornerstone Ice Arena, 1 Grigg Lewis Way. The program includes a half hour of instruction in a "warmer, smaller, endless pool" with "one-on-one instruction, sensory friendly environment, supportive instructors and a family changing room." Lessons are available day and evening, weekday and weekends. The same instructor is placed with the child for consistency. Call Melissa at 640-5162.
Contact corrected for Adaptive Learn to Swim program at Cornerstone arena
