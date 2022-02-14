Cook-off produces tasty takes on chili, without jelly beans or glitter

Girl Scouts from Troop 70356 held a chili cook-off fundraiser Sunday at the Newfane Community Center. The eight competing cooks were all troop members, mostly high school seniors who hold the Girl Scout rank of Ambassador.
Guest samplers paid a $10 entry fee to try each chili and choose the best in three categories: best overall, most spicy and most creative.
“I think that the girls did a fantastic job in making all this stuff,” troop co-leader Stasia Donohue said. “I’m just amazed at the number of girls we have being seniors in high school and staying together for this many years.”
Co-leader Cara Ewel-Hodkin mentioned that when telling people about the cook-off, she jokingly had to emphasize that the cooks were not young children making funny recipes.
“When I was telling people about the event, I could see a look of fear in their eyes,” Ewel-Hodkin said, “and I told them that these were seniors in high school, they can do this. There’s a very low chance of jelly beans and glitter in your chili.”
Near the end of the cook-off, troop leaders awarded decorated spoon trophies to the scouts whose chili got the most votes. Olivia Meyers was awarded the trophy for the spiciest chili, which started off tasting sweet, but had a spicy aftertaste.
“I put fire in it!” Meyers joked.
The winner for most creative chili was Ella Tower, who cooked andouille sausage and celery into her chili with wine.
“It was a really good wine-based sauce, it turned out really well, and my family are just really big fans of andouille sausage, so I just put that in there too,” Tower said.
The "golden spoon" for best chili overall was won by Zoe Andrews, who had meatballs in her recipe, giving it an Italian flair. Her mother joked about her putting Coca-Cola in the chili, though Andrews felt that the meat made hers top-shelf.
“It was probably all the meats,” she said, “it was very meaty.”
The point of the cook-off was to raise money for Troop 70356's upcoming spring road trip to Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Ewel-Hodkin is hoping to raise more money before the trip begins.
“We’re kind of coming down to the wire for fundraising at this point," she said.
The scouts will execute a drive-thru spaghetti dinner sale from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Newfane Community Center. Spaghetti with marinara sauce is $10 and spaghetti with meatballs is $15. A meal includes garlic bread and homemade dessert.
