LOCKPORT — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County is searching for community members to fill open volunteer positions on its board of directors and other advisory committees.
CCE serves residents of Niagara County through five program areas: agriculture and food systems, health and nutrition, 4-H/youth development, community and economic vitality, and environment and natural resources. A sampling of its programs includes SNAP-Ed, Veggie Van, Beginning Farmer and the WNY Food Incubator. Additionally, CCE organizes the Niagara County Fair each year. Programming benefits children, families, farmers, seniors and communities across the county.
Board membership is a three-year commitment with a potential for an election to an additional three-year term. Meetings are held once a month in the CCE Administration building at 4487 Lake Ave. and remotely as needed.
Candidates must be Niagara County residents and over the age of 18. CCE has administrative need for members with a strong background in law, education, accounting, investment planning, banking and / or fundraising.
Interested residents are strongly encouraged to apply by Sept. 19. Nominees will be announced by Sept. 20 and voting will remain open until 6 p.m. Oct. 21, one hour prior to CCE's annual meeting.
To express interest, contact John Sweeney, nominating committee chair, at (716) 550-2379 or mapleviewdairy@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.