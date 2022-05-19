The Cosmetology students of Anne Carnahan and Sue Lindke strutted their skills at hair show at the Orleans Career and Technical Education Center. The juniors showed off looks in the Evening category and the seniors showed off looks in the Fantasy category in a spectacular tropical island theme runway show.
Professional judges from local salons graded the looks and declared the top three stylists.
Congratulations go to: First place in the Fantasy category - Devon Tower (Newfane) with her model Emma Wisniewski (Newfane), second place in the Fantasy category - Shastasia Heard (Lockport) with her model Jeanelyz Gonzales-Riley and third place in the Fantasy category - Elizabeth Plotner (Newfane) with her model Catelynn Kidney (Lyndonville).
First place in Evening category – Devin Smeal (Newfane) with model Hayley Baes (Newfane), second place in the Evening Category – Dalanie Gill (Lockport) with her model Samarra Jenkins (Lockport) and third place in the Evening category - Lydia Heschke (Newfane) with her model Riley Marcello (Newfane).
