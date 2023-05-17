MEDINA — High school juniors and seniors enrolled in the cosmetology program at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center showed off some stunning looks in a runway extravaganza.
Teachers Anne Carnahan and Sue Lindke tasked the juniors with creating evening wear looks and the seniors with fantasy looks with hair and makeup. Local industry professionals were invited to judge the finished effect and then the students and their models hit the runway at OCTEC to an appreciative audience.
Junior award winners were: Erika Chilcott (Lockport), first place; Petra Bish (Barker), second place; and Michayla Greene (Barker), third place.
Senior award winners were: Devin Smeal (Newfane), first place; Sara Smith (Medina), second place; and Iyanna King (Lockport), third place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.