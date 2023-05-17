After their hair-and-makeup fashion show at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center are, from left, cosmetology teacher Anne Carnahan, models Stella Poler (Medina), Sara Smith (Medina) and Kaitlyn Hylkema (Lockport), hair-and-makeup artists Michayla Green (Barker), Petra Bish (Barker), Erika Chilcott (Lockport) and Devin Smeal (Newfane), model Hayley Baes (Newfane), artist Iyanna King (Lockport), model Paige Goodwin (Lockport) and teacher Sue Lindke.