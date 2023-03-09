NIAGARA FALLS — The Council for Older Adults in Niagara County's annual Spring Conference, Luncheon & Resource Fair will take place April 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Antonio's Banquet & Conference Center, 7708 Niagara Falls Boulevard. The conference theme is "2023-The Year of Me!" and speakers will focus on ways in which older adults can become healthier, safer, happier and more independent.
The speakers include:
— Elder law attorney Gary Billingsley, who will discuss the importance of having a will, power of attorney, health care proxy and other legal documents.
— Pharmacist Julie Tyczynski, who will talk about "polypharmacy," the use of multiple drugs or more drugs than are medically necessary, and the adherence problems experienced by older patients, particularly those not residing in a nursing home.
— Michael Formanowicz, AAA manager of driver training, who will speak about issues that affect senior drivers.
— Keynote speaker Amy Beth Taublieb, licensed psychologist with more than 25 years of private practice experience in Western New York. Frequently cited by various national and local publications, she's a frequent guest at A.M. Buffalo and other local news forums. She's the author of four books, her most recent one published in 2017.
A health resource fair will feature more than 20 vendors offering information and giveaways, and the county health department will offer health screenings.
The conference is open to all Niagara County residents aged 55 years and older. The registration fee is $25 per person. A continental breakfast and lunch are included. Reservations must be made by April 17; call 716-285-8224, extension 215.
The Council for Older Adults is made up of representatives of various senior clubs and groups and individuals from across Niagara County. It offers activities to help older adults remain active, healthy and independent, and is funded by the Niagara County Office for the Aging.
