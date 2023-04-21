The Niagara County Youth Bureau is seeking a new representative for the New York State Governor’s Youth Council.
The Youth Council is composed of 62 young people aged 13 to 21 years, one representing each county. The council is designed to engage youth in state government and create a platform for their voices to be heard by state policymakers.
Those who are appointed will participate in virtual, statewide, youth-led networking and training events concerning government, civic engagement and positive youth development. Regional meetings are virtual as well. Delegates will: select policy issues to inform local, regional and/or state changes; and seek out, listen to and respect others' opinions and experiences. Membership on the Youth Council is effective through March 30, 2024.
For more information, or to apply, go to: https://nysylc.secure-platform.com.
In 2022-23, Niagara County's representative to the Governor's Youth Council was Vanessa Grant of Royalton. Grant currently is a junior at Royalton-Hartland High School.
