The Niagara County Golf Course will now offer a discount to veterans who have signed up for the county’s Thank a Vet program, it was announced on Thursday.
The county Parks Department recently joined the program and set discounts for participating veterans. The discounts are: $2 off nine holes, $4 off 18 holes and 50% off any size bucket of balls at the driving range. That puts the cost of a weekday 18-hole round of golf at $15 for veteran enrolled in the program.
Any Niagara County resident who was honorably discharged from a branch of the U.S. military is eligible to receive a Thank a Vet card. For more information, call the County Clerk’s office at 439-7022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.