NIAGARA FALLS — The annual Fall Career Fair organized by the Niagara County Workforce Development Board and Niagara’s WorkSourceOne will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel.
Hiring representatives from more than 70 businesses will be on hand, hoping to fill positions in a broad cross-section of local industries.
Job-seekers should bring a resume and be prepared to speak briefly about themselves and their career interests.
Visit www.worksource1.com for an up-to-date listing of registered businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.