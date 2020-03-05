County's senior transportation fleet grows

The Niagara County Office for the Aging recently took delivery of two brand new wheelchair vans, expanding its transportation fleet to 11 vehicles.
“With the addition of these two new vans, we will be able to meet the needs of many more senior citizens who rely on us to get them to and from their medical appointments,” said Darlene DiCarlo, director. “Having reliable, affordable transportation is a key component that allows many seniors to remain independent and living in their homes.”
The two 2019 Dodge Caravans were obtained through a grant from the state transportation department under the Federal Transit Administration's Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program.
Rides to medical appointments are provided for Niagara County residents aged 60 years and older. While there is no fixed charge for the ride, there is a suggested voluntary round-trip contribution of $7 within city of residence, $10 within the county and $25 out of the county.
For more information on transportation and other services provided by the Office for the Aging, call 438-3030.
