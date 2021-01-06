COVID-19 patient's discharge celebrated

NIAGARA FALLS — More than 100 excited members of the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center family turned out Wednesday to bid an emotional farewell to a courageous patient who overcame COVID-19 during a lengthy hospital stay that included several weeks on a respirator.
As her parents and grandparents looked on, Tania Kalisiak, 20, received a standing ovation as she left the hospital. Nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, discharge planners and others who cared for Kalisiak were on hand to salute her and wish her well.
After Kalisiak was taken off of a respirator and could again breathe without assistance, she rallied to conquer the deadly disease that is at the root of a worldwide pandemic.
She will now continue her recovery at an area rehabilitation center.
Pat Bradley is a spokesman for Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
