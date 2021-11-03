NIAGARA FALLS — Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is hosting a community COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Niagara Falls Community Education Center, 6040 Lindbergh Ave.
Vaccine boosters are available to individuals who have received a primary series of the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and meet the New York State Department of Health guidelines for eligibility.
Pre-registration is encouraged at www.nfmmc.org/vaccine where a full list of eligibility is available for review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.