The City of Lockport will host a drive-thru Covid test giveaway on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon outside Lockport Police Department.
Mayor Michelle Roman and Police Chief Steven Abbott are coordinating the giveaway of 600 test kits that were secured from the Niagara County Department of Health. Lockport-based county legislators Richard Abbott, William Collins and Anthony Nemi will assist with the distribution.
To obtain a test kit, enter the one-way driveway just west of city hall (next to the old Kendzie's), drive north toward LPD headquarters and exit onto Niagara Street.
