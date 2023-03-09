MEDINA — The independent book store Author’s Note will host a visit by Jennifer Coburn, author of the new historical novel “Cradles of the Reich,” at 6:30 p.m. March 20.
Coburn’s book follows three women residing at a Nazi Lebensborn breeding home during World War II. The Lebensborn Society was a Nazi breeding program to create a so-called master race, in which thousands of “racially fit” babies were bred and taken from their mothers to be raised as part of the new Germany.
Coburn will discuss the story behind her novel and provide the “inside scoop” on the research behind it. She’ll also sign copies of her book, about which Associated Press wrote, it’s “compelling, well researched and just flat-out good.”
Coburn resides in San Diego with her husband, William. She has published a mother-daughter travel memoir, “We’ll Always Have Paris,” as well as six contemporary women’s novels. She’s a volunteer with So Say We All, a live storytelling organization for which she is a performer, producer and performance coach, and Reality Changers, a nonprofit that supports low-income high school students in becoming the first in their families to attend college.
Her book talk at Author’s Note is admission-free and open to the public. Advance orders of “Cradles of the Reich” are encouraged, and signed copies can be ordered as well. Visit authorsnote.com or call 585-798-3642.
Coburn will repeat her presentation at Woodward Memorial Library, in LeRoy, at 6 p.m. March 21.
