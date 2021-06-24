Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union Donates its Fourth Community Gift of $3,500 to Lockport Meals on Wheels totaling $14,000 Investment in Niagara County
Meals on Wheels of Lockport is the recipient of Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union’s fourth and final gift in the credit union’s nonprofit investment initiative.
Earlier this week, Cathy Fahs, program administrator of Lockport’s FeedMore WNY distribution, was presented with a check for $3,500.
That’s the amount previously awarded to Lockport CARES, YWCA of the Niagara Frontier and the Kenan Center, for a grand total of $14,000 invested in non-profit organizations in Niagara County since February.
Meals on Wheels of Lockport is part of FeedMore WNY’s home-delivered meal program that assists homebound older adults and individuals with a disability.
Reflecting on the past months of significant giving, Cornerstone board chairman David Nemi said, “As the community reopens for us all, there are still those in our neighborhood who are in need. Whether it be emergency shelter, women and families, accessible arts, education, and recreation, or those who are homebound, we here at Cornerstone Community FCU are proud to see our giving program support direct engagement that gets to the health and well-being of our community.”
Cornerstone is a credit union/financial cooperative that has been operating in Niagara County since 1957 and also now serves Erie County. It began as Unit No. 1 Federal Credit Union, serving the employees of Harrison Radiator Division of General Motors. Today, anyone who lives, works, worships, goes to school or volunteers in Niagara or Erie county can join the credit union.
