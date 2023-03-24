Crosby’s and Reid Petroleum Corp. on Friday presented a check for almost $87,000 to representatives of the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children’s Hospital.
Throughout the NFL’s 2022-2023 season, Crosby’s invited its customers to pitch in for pediatric critical care by purchasing “The Mafia Pizza,” “Gallons for Patricia Allen,” a custom “Circle the Wagons” T-shirt and / or a $2 pinup. The special promotions together raised $86,805.13, far exceeding an early forecasted total of $37,000, according to fuel marketing manager Melissa Harris.
Crosby’s rolled out its limited-time “Mafia Pizza” in September and earmarked 17 cents from every slice sold to the Patricia Allen Fund. Through Jan. 29, chain-wide, the gas and convenience retailer sold 105,884 slices and 5,364 whole pies, Jeff Russell, director of food services, said, adding that the top selling stores in the campaign were in Wales, Ransomville, Elma, Spencer, Perry and Lockport, The Reid Group’s home base.
“Gallons for Patricia Allen” had Crosby’s designating a pump at most locations where customers could fuel up and know a portion of proceeds on every gallon they purchased would go to the campaign.
“We are so proud of our associates and customers throughout our stores for coming together to contribute to a premier health center that supports pediatric critical care,” Crosby’s Vice President and General Manager Lenny Smith said.
The Patricia Allen Fund, established in 2020 in memory of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s grandmother, supports the pediatric critical care team at Oishei hospital.
