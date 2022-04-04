Culinary Arts team takes 1st place in state contest

MEDINA — The Culinary ProStart team of Troy Kelly, Angelo Soliday, Melanie Nagel and Grace Hodkin brought home the first place trophy to Orleans Career and Technical Education Center from the New York State Restaurant Association Educational Foundation ProStart Invitational.
The competition was held March 25-26 at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, where the team, taught by Chef James Atzrott, competed against several other teams from New York state. The team was handpicked because of their good grades, attendance and professionalism. The students got a chance to showcase their knowledge, passion, creativity and skills in front of educators and industry leaders and the public at the event.
The team created their own menu and wowed the judges with beetroot gnocchi with lemon ricotta and walnut crumble, curried cod with mussels and raspberry cranachan which is a Scottish dessert.
“It was an awesome experience for them,” Atzrott said. “They worked very hard and they were very emotional when they won. We were all ecstatic.”
The team won $5,000 which will be used to fund their trip to the national competition May 6 through May 8 in Washington, D.C.
