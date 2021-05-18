Culinary students learn the art of wood fired pizza  

MEDINA — Culinary Arts students of James Atzrott got all fired up about making pizza. Special guests from Dubby’s Wood Fired Pizza food truck stopped by Orleans Career and Technical Education Center recently to show the students how they use a wood fired oven to make pizza, pretzels, turkey and cinnamon bites. They also talked about what is involved in owning and operating a food truck.
Owners Brian and Rebecca Alexander told the students that their business was inspired by their house parties, where they tended to make wood fired food.
“Everyone loved it and they also wanted us to host parties,” Rebecca said. “So Brian, who is an engineer, designed a mobile cart with a wood fired oven and we decided to take the party to other people’s homes and our food truck was born.”
The students and Atzrott got a chance to make (and eat) their own pizza after the demonstration. Brian loaded the pizzas into the oven and showed them how to turn the pies so they're properly cooked, which takes three minutes. As described by Atzrott, "the result was beautifully charred and tasted amazing.”
Brian told the students that cooking has always been a hobby for him. “This was something to do for fun and it just sort of exploded,” he said.
Rebecca talked about how they have been exploring pizza styles from all over the country; and said she is looking forward to classes on making Detroit style pizza, in that city.
“Brian is from Detroit, so I thought it would be cool to learn how to make that kind of pizza. It is usually rectangular with a thick crust that is crispy and chewy. It is topped with tomato sauce and Wisconsin brick cheese that goes up to the edges. It will be great to be able to offer that to our customers,” she said.
The Alexanders' food truck has proved so popular that it is not unusual for them to make 400 pizzas in five hours where they are set up.
“We make 10-inch pizzas with high hydrating dough and we have gone everywhere from fairs to catered events,” Brian said. The food truck is usually set up somewhere between Rochester and Buffalo and it has proven so popular that the Alexanders will be announcing a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Albion in the near future.
“We are very excited about that,” Rebecca said. “It will be great to help revitalize Albion and offer more options to our customers.”
