42nd Street, the tap-dancing extravaganza, will take to the Historic Palace Theatre stage in mid July.
The 1930s backstage musical, focused on the chorus kid who becomes an overnight star, is packed with show stopping numbers: “Lullaby of Broadway,” “We’re In The Money,” “Shuffle Off To Buffalo” and, of course, “42nd Street.”
The Curtain Up production, directed by Christopher Parada, employs creative staging and new special effects, according to choreographer Eric Deeb-Weaver.
“The large proscenium house exquisitely showcases the thrilling choreography, technical elements and talented cast the way this show was designed to be enjoyed by all ages,” Deeb-Weaver said.
From July 14 through July 24, show time is 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
For ticket information, call the Palace box office at 716-438-1130 or go to: www.lockportpalacetheatre.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.