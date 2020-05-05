The Dale Association is operating the CARE (Call And Reassure Elders) program, a telephone reassurance program for Niagara County residents. Trained volunteers offer wellness checks to senior citizens and disabled adults by phone call on a regularly scheduled basis, to ensure their well-being and engage them in friendly conversation.
Individuals on the CARE call list may self-refer or be referred by a caregiver, family member or service provider. Call recipients are homebound, isolated, living alone or in need of daily contact to ensure their personal safety, on a temporary or permanent basis. Married couples who are homebound are eligible, too.
CARE volunteers, who are interviewed, screened and trained, place calls to people at agreed upon times. Volunteers are instructed to allow the phone to ring 15 times and if there is no answer, to try again in 15 minutes. If there is still no answer, they will try to reach designated emergency contacts. If that fails, 911 will be called to respond.
To enroll someone in CARE, or to be considered as a CARE volunteer, contact Nancy Smith at 433-1886, extension 108, or nancy.smith@daleassociation.com .
CARE administration is funded by the Niagara County Office for the Aging.
