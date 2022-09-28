The Kenan Center, 433 Locust St., will officially open Daisy's Adventure Garden with a 10 a.m. Friday ribbon-cutting ceremony. Afterward, tours of the garden and the Kenan Center's brand new Montessori School space in Kenan Arena will be given.
"We're so excited for Daisy's Adventure Garden to be complete and be open to the children of Lockport," Parrish Gibbons Herzog, Kenan Center assistant director, said. "Since construction began in 2019, we've watched many families interact with the various pieces of this project."
The Kenan Center was awarded a grant from KaBOOM! and the Built to Play Initiative in 2019 to construct Daisy's Adventure Garden. Since then, other local sponsors joined in the project including Arts Services Initiative, Evans Bank, Verizon Media, NYSEG, Kenan Quilters Guild, Net Plus Alliance and H.H. Dobbins Family Farm.
Daisy's Adventure Garden is named after William Rand Kenan, Jr.'s first cow, Daisy. Kenan really wanted a cow to reside on the 15-acre property he had recently purchased in the city of Lockport, and in 1913, having little information about cows, he purchased Daisy, a Jersey cow, based solely on her appearance. Daisy inspired Kenan's love of cows, which eventually led to him founding Randleigh Farm. She also inspired the non-profit Kenan Center's daisy logo, according to marketing manager Rikki Cason-Weller.
In Daisy's Adventure Garden, Daisy is physically represented in the form of a Jersey cow-shaped "cow-ch" where visitors may sit. The adventure garden also features fun structures such a storytelling amphitheater, the Lock Tower play house with a slide, and a sound garden with harmony flowers and a xylophone tree.
The adventure garden is also hosting a farm market stand and a Story Book Trail that features different children's books throughout the year, starting with "The Place" by local author Cynthia Cotten, who wrote the story about the Kenan Center in conjunction with its 50th anniversary.
Attendance at the ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours is free of charge but reservations are requested. Visit www.kenancenter.ticketleap.com/daisysgarden/ or call 716-433-2617 by 5 p.m. Thursday.
