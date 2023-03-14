MIDDLEPORT — Mayoral candidate Dan Dodge is conducting a meet-and-greet session with voters from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Darrell’s Place, 90 Telegraph Road. The former village coordinator is challenging Mayor Dick Westcott in the village election next Tuesday.
Dan Dodge 'meet and greet' planned for Thursday at Darrell's Place
