NEWFANE — Thousands of donations. Weeks of preparation by scores of volunteers. Church hallways and other spaces lined with hundreds of boxes.
The 2021 Christmas Day of Sharing provided 102 families with groceries and household necessities to make their holiday celebrations merry and bright.
Once again, the annual event by the Newfane Community Food Pantry was made possible by the generosity of the community.
The pantry receives substantial support from its member churches: Concordia Evangelical Lutheran, Faith Lutheran, First Baptist of Newfane, Hess Road Wesleyan, Immanuel Lutheran, Living Water Community, Newfane United Methodist, Olcott United Methodist, St. Andrew's Episcopal of Burt, St. Brendan on the Lake Catholic, and Warrens Corners United Methodist.
Other support comes from the Newfane Lions Club, Newfane Central School District, local businesses, organizations and farmers, as well as countless individual donors.
On the Day of Sharing, members of the Miller Hose Company stood in the cold to direct traffic at the Dec. 15 event, which was held at St. Brendan on the Lake Church on Ewings Road, where the pantry has its home. Volunteers from Miller Hose who kept everyone safe include Kurt Schuler, Bob Snyder, Greg Dunning, Jennifer Killion, Jeff McDonough, Chris Gontko, Tim Ryan and Don Brown.
More than a dozen pantry volunteers assisted in the loading of fresh, frozen and non-perishable food.
Families received everything needed for a special Christmas dinner and enough food to last at least another week. Gifts included staples such as peanut butter, cereal, soup and spaghetti, as well as paper products and toiletries. Larger family units received additional staple items. Other gifts included frozen meats, dairy products, fresh fruit and vegetables, bread and pastries.
Volunteers worked for weeks to plan, shop, sort, pick up and pack food. The boxes filled the church hall, meeting rooms, and hallways.
The Newfane Community Food Pantry, a registered 501(c) non-profit organization, has served as a vital lifeline for the needy in Newfane since 1980. It is part of FeedMore WNY, formerly called the Food Bank of WNY.
Run entirely by volunteers, the pantry provides nutritious food year-round to people who live in the Newfane school district. Between 45 and 80 families a month received help in 2021.
The pantry is open on Tuesdays by appointment. All assistance is individual, personal and confidential. For information, or to volunteer, call 716-778-9822, which is the St. Brendan office number. Monetary donations are always welcome.
Always welcomed are new volunteers who are willing to sort food, organize the pantry, call volunteers, set up bags and boxes, or assist with distribution. Especially needed are volunteers with a truck who can help with food pickups, teens and adults who can lift heavy boxes, and those willing to assist with the mobile food pantry, held the fourth Saturday of the month at the Newfane Town Hall.
All members of the NCFP are volunteers. Members of the board include: Wreatha Harvey and Kathy Phillips, co-coordinators; Pat Thurston, pantry manager; Virginia Carnegie, secretary; and Mary Lew Niver and Becky Foster, co-treasurers. Additional board members include Dorothy Mitalski, Colleen Schultz and Ann Schneider.
