DCS desk giveaway aids distance learners

In March, students at DeSales Catholic School and throughout the community had to adjust to learning from home. While DeSales Principal Karen Rahill was proud of how her teachers and students quickly adapted to distance learning, she also recognized that this way of learning presented challenges to families as kitchens and living rooms became remote classrooms.
“With many parents having to work remotely, we recognized immediately the need to create a learning space for our students at home,” Rahill said.
To help meet the need, the team at DeSales sprang into action, pulling old desks and chairs from storage to offer to families via social media.
“The response has been great. We are getting a lot of pictures of the desks set up in children’s homes. It is wonderful to see them used and helping children in our community," Rahill said. "I hope it has eased the burden on both parents and students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.