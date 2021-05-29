DEC's 'Outdoors Day' events taking place locally

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's annual celebration "Outdoors Day" will be held on multiple days this summer and at locations across the state to accommodate social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions.
NY Outdoors Day coincides with National Get Outdoors Day, an annual event to encourage healthy, active outdoor fun. Outdoors Day is traditionally held on June 12. At events across the state, participants are encouraged to discover new skills and try out a range of introductory outdoor recreation activities such as fishing, nature walks and hikes, birdwatching, archery, camping, paddling, and more.
Participants can also learn important skills for enjoying the outdoors safely and sustainably. New this year is also an event focused on accessible outdoor recreation.
Local events are being held at the Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center, unless otherwise noted and include:
• June 5 at 9 a.m.: Birding 101 - Learn how to identify birds by hiking the trails at Reinstein Woods in search of our summer birds. Bring binoculars if you have them
• June 12 at 10 a.m.: Geocaching 101 at Billy Wilson Park in Williamsville - Learn how to use a Global Positioning System (GPS) unit and use handheld GPS units to find hidden geocaches. For adults and children ages 8 and older.
• June 12 at 11 a.m.: Plant ID Skills - Learn tips for identifying local plants and how to use field guides. For adults and children ages 10 and older.
• June 12 at 1 p.m.: Birding for Kids - Discover how to use binoculars and basic bird identification techniques. For children ages 8 and older.
• June 26 at 10 a.m.: Intro to Orienteering - Learn everything you need to know how to enjoy the multiple orienteering courses in Western New York
DEC is hosting these events at no cost to attendees as part of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's Adventure NY Initiative to connect people to nature and provide increased access to the outdoors so that New Yorkers of all ages and abilities can experience a wide range of hands-on recreational activities.
“More and more New Yorkers are getting outdoors close to home and connecting with nature, especially during the pandemic,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “This year, New York is celebrating Outdoors Day over multiple days and at multiple locations to make sure all of our communities have the opportunity to get outside and safely enjoy some once-in-a-lifetime experiences and make lasting memories in the process.”
For details and more information, visit the Love Our New York Lands webpage at on.ny.gov/LoveOurNYLands.
