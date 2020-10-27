BUFFALO — When Royalty Free Radio Hour first envisioned "The Brain of Dr. Delgado," the inaugural episode of its "In the Dark" series, it would have incorporated suggestions and participation from a live audience. Then came Covid.
The all-improvised original radio play, a thriller, was written by the members of Lockport-based Defiant Monkey Improv, Karen Eichler and Andrew Spragge (who were featured regularly at the Kenan Center's Taylor Theater before Covid).
"The program came to life through a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts ... but without a live audience we needed to improvise, which is, of course, what we're great at," Eichler said.
Defiant Monkey teamed up with Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service, which recently added the internet to its broadcast platform.
"So not only do we get to share this suspense thriller with a wonderful audience, we get to take advantage of the Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service's technology to make the program available to thousands of people wherever they may be," Spragge said.
Defiant Monkey Improv creates on-the-spot theater based on audience suggestions and participation. Eichler and Spragge are teachers, actors and authors of the book "The 5 Elements of Improv: How To Take Your Improv To The Next Level."
"The Brain of Dr. Delgado" will air live several times this week: 8 a.m. today, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday, Halloween night. A livestream is available through www.nfradioreading.org for listeners without the special reading radio. A podcast of the show is available on demand at Spotify, iTunes and Stitcher, as well as through the Seros and Zeno apps.
Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service serves people who are blind, have low vision or have other print disabilities that make holding a book or turning a page difficult. Its programs feature newspapers, magazines, books and other printed publications read aloud by volunteers. The non-profit service was established more than 30 years ago.
