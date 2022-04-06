The Alzheimer’s Association® Western New York Chapter offers a variety of programs to assist caregivers of people living with dementia, including monthly support groups. As pandemic restrictions continue to ease, a "hybrid" of meeting opportunities exists, many in-person, some virtual and a few involving both options.
The chapter produces a quarterly program guide that includes all groups, and references additional educational and support services. Download the guide at https://www.alz.org/wny/helping_you/program-catalog, or request a mailed copy by emailing program.wny@alz.org or calling 716-626-0600, extension 313.
This month the chapter is spotlighting "Art and Support for Caregivers," a virtual program that offers camaraderie and a chance for creative self-care. Beginning April 14, participants will meet for four every-other-week sessions via Zoom. An art therapist will lead the group in drawing, painting and more while participants discuss the challenges and triumphs of providing care for a loved one with dementia. Prior experience in creating art is not necessary. Free art materials will be mailed to all who register in advance. Register at bit.ly/ArtWinter22.
