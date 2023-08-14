ALBION — Oak Orchard Health added a new facility to its program with the Aug. 10 dedication of a dental clinic at 362 South Main Street.
Oak Orchard Health CEO Karen Kinter, chief dental officer Dr. Rachel Nozzi and dental operations manager Mary Rich were on hand to cut the ceremonial ribbon.
The health center purchased a vacated dental office a year ago, and after renovations and remodeling, occupied it in early January. Presently it’s staffed by one full-time dentist, one dental hygienist and one dental assistant. Services are for adults and children.
“There is definitely a need for this in the community,” Nozzi said.
“We always had a presence in Orleans County, but never a physical site for dentistry,” Cathy Hines, OOH public relations officer, added.
Now, Nozzi said, all that’s needed is more dentists.
“We have space but not providers. All dental practices are completely full,” she said.
The OOH dental clinic is in addition to its recently launched mobile dental unit, which visits schools throughout Orleans County.
In attendance for the ribbon cutting were U.S. Rep. Joseph Morelle, NY-25, state Assembly member Steve Hawley and state Sen. Rob Ortt, all of whom referenced challenges facing their constituents when it comes to accessing quality health care.
“Transportation and distance are big issues. The challenge is if the dentist is 45 or 50 miles away, people won’t go,” Ortt observed. “I have a large rural population in my district and I thank Oak Orchard Health for being a difference maker.”
Oak Orchard Health, founded in 1973, has grown from a migrant health project into an integrated nonprofit health center offering primary, pediatric, vision, dental and/or behavioral health care at 11 locations in Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Monroe and Steuben counties. OOH is a nonprofit, patient-centered medical home and Federally Qualified Health Center where anyone can receive services. Assistance obtaining health insurance, translation and transportation services and a sliding fee discount program are available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.