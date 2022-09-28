Inductees to the DeSales Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame for the year 2022 have been announced.
The inductees are: Msgr. Walter O. Kern, St. Mary’s ‘44; William J. Speck, DeSales High School ‘68; Richard E. Abbott, DeSales High School ‘70; Kathleen Geier Jackson, DeSales High School ‘74; and Paul W. Murphy, DeSales High School ‘81.
Planning is underway now for the annual Hall of Fame dinner at Lockport Town & Country Club. The community is invited to join in honoring the inductees. The dinner is slated for Oct. 20. For ticket information, call the school at 716-433-6422, extension 406.
On Oct. 21 the inductees and their families will join students and faculty in the gymnasium at DeSales Catholic School to celebrate Mass given by Bishop Joseph Dumphrey. The additions to the Hall of Fame plaque at the school will be unveiled prior to the Mass, at 9:15 a.m.
Mark Jaekle and Mike Mullane are chairing the 2022 Alumni Hall of Fame effort.
Dinner ticket sales help fund tuition assistance grants at DCS.
