DeSales Catholic School is seeking nominations for the eighth annual Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. This recognition was created to honor, on an annual basis, outstanding DeSales alumni, living or deceased, who have achieved distinction in their lives and careers after graduation.
Hall of Fame induction serves as the highest honor bestowed by DeSales Catholic School. Nominations are accepted year round, but must be received by April 30 to be considered for induction this year.
Nominations to the Hall of Fame may be submitted by parents, relatives, friends, alumni and members of the communities served by DeSales. Each nominee’s credentials are evaluated by a volunteer selection committee, which includes DeSales alumni from several different decades, as well as a current DCS faculty member.
Nominees must be graduates of one of the Catholic schools affiliated with DeSales — DeSales High School, St. Joseph’s Academy, St. Mary’s School, St. Patrick’s School, St. John the Baptist School, Lockport Catholic School or DeSales Catholic School — and are first eligible for selection 15 calendar years following their class’s graduation.
Selection is based on the nominee’s achievements in a variety of areas, such as their career and professional life, civic and community involvement, personal and family accomplishments, as well as their embodiment of the Catholic values taught by the school’s patron, St. Francis de Sales.
Inductees in 2019 included the late Cpl. J. Michael Hens, USMC, Class of 1962; the late Deborah Rankie Gaskill, class of 1968; the late Robert Peer, class of 1968; Dr. James Shaw, class of 1972; and Mary F. Murphy, class of 1979.
This year’s Hall of Fame induction dinner will be held on Oct. 8 at Lockport Town & Country Club. Proceeds from the event will fund tuition assistance grants at DCS. Tickets will go on sale in late June, with the announcement of the 2020 honorees.
Nomination forms are available online at www.desalescatholicschool.org or by calling the school’s Advancement office at 433-6422, extension 407.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.