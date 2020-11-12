DeSales cash raffle going virtual

DeSales Catholic School Home School Association will host its annual Cash Raffle virtually on Nov. 21, beginning at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $50 each or three for $100. Anyone who purchases three tickets will receive a bottle of Freedom Run wine that can be picked up at DeSales on the day of the raffle.
The grand prize is $5,000 and other cash prizes will be awarded.
To purchase Cash Raffle tickets, call the school at 433-6422, extension 407, or go to http://desalescatholicschool.org/HSA-Cash-Raffle.
All proceeds benefit the DeSales H.S.A. and the students of DeSales.
