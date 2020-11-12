DeSales cash raffle going virtual

CONTRIBUTEDEvelyn Couturier, a third-grader at DeSales Catholic School, shares the excitement for the upcoming Cash Raffle drawing. 

DeSales Catholic School Home School Association will host its annual Cash Raffle virtually on Nov. 21, beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $50 each or three for $100. Anyone who purchases three tickets will receive a bottle of Freedom Run wine that can be picked up at DeSales on the day of the raffle.

The grand prize is $5,000 and other cash prizes will be awarded.

To purchase Cash Raffle tickets, call the school at 433-6422, extension 407, or go to http://desalescatholicschool.org/HSA-Cash-Raffle.

All proceeds benefit the DeSales H.S.A. and the students of DeSales.

 

