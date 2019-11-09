DeSales Catholic School and the DeSales Home School Association will host their annual Cash Raffle at Lockport Town and Country Club on Nov. 15. The prizes are $5,000, $1,000 and $500.
The raffle party will be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Nov. 15, next Friday. Tickets are $125 in advance and $150 at the door. One ticket conveys admission for two adults to a gathering with food and beverages, and one entry into the cash raffle. Ticket holders need not be present to win. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Additional drawings will be held throughout the evening for $125 cash prizes, a grand prize entertainment basket raffle and a 50/50 split prize.
To obtain Cash Raffle tickets in advance, visit the DCS main office at 6914 Chestnut Ridge Road, or call 433-6422, extension 407.
This year's Cash Raffle is co-chaired by Madonna Walker and Amy Scapelliti.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.