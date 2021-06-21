DeSales graduation day is Thursday

Thursday is graduation day for eighth-graders at DeSales Catholic School.
The day of celebration will begin with a breakfast honoring the graduates and their families, hosted by volunteers from the Home School Association.
Salutatorian Daniel Rahill, the son of Sean and Karen Rahill of Lockport, will address his classmates at the breakfast. Rahill plans to reflect on the memories the classmates have made together and share a poem from the book The Outsiders. Rahill will attend St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute in the fall.
Graduation Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church at 7 p.m.
Valedictorian Isabella Watson, the daughter of William and Sue Watson of Lockport, will reflect on the journey that the graduates have taken as a class through elementary and middle school, highlighting their shared experiences. Watson will attend Nardin Academy in the fall.
The guest speaker at Graduation Mass is Daniel Stapleton, Niagara County public health director and father of two DeSales alumni.
Reflecting on the 18 members of the class of 2021, DeSales principal Karen Rahill said: “It has been amazing to witness the challenges faced and overcome by our 8th graders this year. They are more than prepared to continue their journey as high school students. I am incredibly proud of everything that they have accomplished at DeSales and wish them happiness and success in all that they do.”
The graduates are moving on to public and private high schools across the region including Lockport High School, Nardin Academy, Newfane High School, Royalton-Hartland High School and St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.