DeSales Catholic School will hold its eighth-grade graduation ceremony "drive-in" style, with students and their immediate family in their vehicles in the side yard, at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The guest speaker is DeSales graduate Caroline Woods, host of Barron's MarketBrief and business correspondent for CNN. Woods' pre-recorded address will be played at the ceremony.
Opening remarks will be offered by Principal Karen Rahill and diplomas will be presented by Assistant Principal Regina Granchelli.
Annual awards including the Danna Family Memorial Award and the Mullane Family Scholarship will be presented and the winners of Catholic high school scholarships will be announced.
Sydney Mosher will give the valedictory address and an eighth grade slide show will be presented.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.