Inductees to the DeSales Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame for the year 2021 have been announced.
The inductees are: David M. Nemi, class of 1975; Daniel W. Judge, class of 1960; Anne E. McCaffrey, class of 1985; Michael Ennis, class of 1973; and Nunzio T. Maiorana, class of 1958.
Planning is underway now for the annual Hall of Fame dinner at Lockport Town & Country Club. The community is invited to join in honoring the inductees. The dinner is slated for Oct. 14. For ticket information, call the school at 433-6422, extension 407.
On Oct. 15, the inductees and their families will join students and faculty in the gymnasium at DeSales Catholic School to celebrate Mass given by Bishop Michael Fisher. The additions to the Hall of Fame plaque at the school will be unveiled prior to the Mass, at 9:15 a.m.
