DeSales race

DeSales students Katie Kreger, Trenton Kaminski, Emma Haseley and Braeden Rohde are excited about this year’s Race for Fitness.

 Contributed image

DeSales Catholic School is hosting its annual Race for Fitness — a 5K race and a Kids Dash — on April 29. The Kids Dash is for children aged 8 and younger.

There'll be a post-race party with food/snacks, beverages and music, plu awards and prizes for all ages.

For the 5K, the adult entry fee is $25 in advance or $30 on race day. The fee for youths aged 14 and younger is $10. Proceeds support the DeSales Home and School Association.

Advance registration can be done online at https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Lockport/Desales5k. Race day registration will open in the school gymnasium at 7:30 a.m. 

This year’s Race for Fitness is chaired by Megan Rankie.

For more information, visit DeSalesCatholicSchool.org or call 716-433-6422, extension 407.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you