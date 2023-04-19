DeSales Catholic School is hosting its annual Race for Fitness — a 5K race and a Kids Dash — on April 29. The Kids Dash is for children aged 8 and younger.
There'll be a post-race party with food/snacks, beverages and music, plu awards and prizes for all ages.
For the 5K, the adult entry fee is $25 in advance or $30 on race day. The fee for youths aged 14 and younger is $10. Proceeds support the DeSales Home and School Association.
Advance registration can be done online at https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Lockport/Desales5k. Race day registration will open in the school gymnasium at 7:30 a.m.
This year’s Race for Fitness is chaired by Megan Rankie.
For more information, visit DeSalesCatholicSchool.org or call 716-433-6422, extension 407.
