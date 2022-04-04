DeSales student named Tim Russert Scholar  

Ryann Morris, eighth-grade student at DeSales Catholic School, was presented with the Tim Russert Creative Writing Scholarship during a WBBZ-TV segment to support Catholic Education on April 3. She will receive a $2,500 tuition voucher to a Catholic high school.
The late Russert, known for his 16-year tenure as the host of NBC's Meet the Press, was educated in Catholic schools in Western New York including St. Bonaventure elementary school and Canisius High School. Russert's family established the scholarship in his name to encourage young people to pursue creative writing and/or journalism.
Ryann was nominated for the scholarship by her English teacher, Amanda Souliske.
“Ryann is exemplary in her academics. Her work is of superior quality. She contributes to class discussions in a thoughtful way and writes beautifully," Souliske said. "Ryann is intelligent and demonstrates strong leadership, she is most deserving of this award.”
Ryann's award-winning essay, titled "Home," reflected on her journey at DeSales from kindergarten through 8th grade. Writing about her experiences in kindergarten, she described a day with teacher Candy Chase: “Kindergarten was a dream. The year when playtime was all the time, and the world was made of rainbows, surprisingly taught me a lot, a lot more than just my ABCs. My kindergarten teacher’s name is Mrs. Chase. Now what you have to understand is that Mrs. Chase is not a boring woman. If there were an award for “Most Fabulous Teacher,” she’d be the reigning champ. Her daughter owns a fashion accessory store in Lockport. I always loved her sparkle. My most valuable lesson I learned from her, I learned on the first day. I learned that every day you wake up with God should be marvelous.”
Ryann, the daughter of Kelly Morris of Lockport, plans to attend Mount Saint Mary’s Academy in the fall.
