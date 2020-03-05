Fourth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students from DeSales Catholic School celebrated the centennial of the 19th Amendment at the Art of Suffrage exhibit at Kenan House Gallery on Wednesday, thanks to a grant from the Lockport Zonta Club.
Each grade is focusing on this important and little known period of American history and the students received a guided tour from Art of Suffrage co-chair Mary Brennan-Taylor, whose private collection of suffrage memorabilia comprises the main floor of the exhibit.
The Art of Suffrage exhibit, a project of The Lockport Public Arts Council, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Author Tina Cassidy will speak about her most recent book, Mr. President How Long Must We Wait,. at 4 p.m. Saturday at Taylor Theater.
