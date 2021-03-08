DeSales students take part in 'Baking for Good'  

Baking has gone digital at DeSales Catholic School, where students recently spent a morning learning how to make bread via video conference call.
The call was arranged by King Arthur Flour through its "Bake for Good" outreach, which encourages participants to make and share bread with others.
On Feb. 24, an instructor from King Arthur’s test kitchen in Norwich, Vermont, video-conferenced with students in grades four through eight. During a 40-minute, interactive demonstration the students learned how to mix, knead, bake and even braid bread. The program offered students an opportunity to apply STEM principles to real world contexts with critical thinking, precise measurements, chemical reactions, creativity, problem-solving, and giving back to community.
Each student was given a King Arthur tote bag with everything they needed to make bread at home, including a recipe book, a dough tool and enough ingredients to bake two loaves — one for their families and another for a loved one or a person in need.
Fifth-grader Sean Cotrange shared his second loaf with an elderly neighbor.
“We were told that we should give it (the bread) to a person in need, and I knew he was going through a lot of tough times,” Sean said.
