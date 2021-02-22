DeWaters is an ENH 'Daisy' honoree

Eastern Niagara Hospital presented its first DAISY award of 2021 to Jesse DeWaters, RN, NP, emergency department nurse.
DeWaters was nominated for the award by patients who had received exceptional care from her in ER.
Nominators noted DeWaters consistently goes above and beyond to provide personalized care to patients, making every effort to reduce fears and help them feel comfortable throughout their experience. Her professionalism and dedication to her profession help her serve as a role model to others across the organization, the hospital noted in its announcement.
DeWaters, a Lockport resident, recently received her Nurse Practitioner degree from Daemen College.
The DAISY award is presented through the International Daisy Foundation, which was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a rare auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The award was established to recognize nurses for the extraordinary work they do.
One honoree is selected quarterly by ENH’s new Nursing Advisory Council. The hospital's participation in the award program is sponsored by the medical staff. Each honoree receives a certificate commending his/her as an “Extraordinary Nurse,” a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture titled “A Healer’s Touch,” hand carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
