NORTH TONAWANDA — A free diabetes self-management workshop series has been scheduled over six Mondays, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., beginning Oct. 17, at North Tonawanda Public Library.
The series, presented by the Niagara County Department of Health Nursing Division, is designed to improve an individual's A1C and reduce complications associated with diabetes. Participants will enhance their ability to maintain an active lifestyle, improve problem-solving and decision-making skills, and address the challenges of living with diabetes. Workshop topics include food choices, physical activity and coping skills to maintain nutrition and a healthy weight.
Attendance at all sessions is recommended for optimal outcomes. Caregivers of people with diabetes are welcome alongside diabetics. To register, call Stacy Knott, nursing operations manager, at 716-278-1900.
More information about the workshop series is available at: http://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Services/Nursing-Division/Diabetes-Self-Mgmt.
