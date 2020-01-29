A free, six-session Diabetes Self-Management workshop will be offered at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., beginning in late February.
The workshop, presented by the Niagara County Department of Health Nursing Division, is for people diagnosed with diabetes and / or caregivers. Instruction is provided in problem-solving and decision-making and addressing the challenges of living with the disease. Topics also include improving food choices, increasing physical activity and practicing coping skills to maintain nutrition and a healthy weight.
Workshop sessions will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays beginning Feb. 28. To register, call Public Health Educator Stacy Knott at 278-1900.
For more information about the workshop, visit http://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Services/Nursing-Division/Diabetes-Self-Mgmt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.