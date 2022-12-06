MEDINA — More than a dozen recruiters and company representatives spent a late November day talking with the Diesel Technology/Heavy Equipment students in Mike Schultz’s class at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center.
Students spent their classroom time walking through the stations set up by these companies: Hunter Peterbilt, Milton CAT, Bobcat of Buffalo, Landpro Equipment, Monroe Tractor, Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, New York State Department of Transportation, Regional Equipment, Inc., Empire Tractor, Relco Systems, Reid Petroleum, Trucking Association of New York, Henrich Chevrolet and NAPA.
“It was a great experience for my classes to be able to talk to these representatives,” Schultz said. “These are potential employers for them and it gives them a chance to talk to them directly and do some informal interviewing. It is good for them to see the career opportunities that are available to them and what kind of benefit packages they offer.”
Milton CAT Service Manager Samuel Kusiniski dubbed the career fair "excellent. ... As a prospective employer it is good for us to see what kind of skills the students have and how they interview.”
Chris Birner, service director at Heinrich Chevrolet, added, "There was a lot of good interaction with the students and many of them have great qualifications. ... It is great that places like BOCES exist because the future is really skilled trades. It is what our economy needs.”
Accompanying Birner at the fair was Heinrich Chevrolet employee Raymond Gorski, a 2019 graduate of the Diesel Technology/Heavy Equipment program who "capstoned" with Heinrich in his high school senior year, then attended Monroe Community College and the GM Automotive Service Education Program.
“Mr. Schultz taught us what we needed to know and pointed us in the right direction," Gorski observed. "I love being part of the Heinrich team.”
Schultz was proud of how his students handled themselves during the fair.
“A lot of the people who were here told me how impressed they were with the students. They said they had been to a lot of schools and our students were some of most mature and well-mannered they had ever encountered,” he said. "Events like this give them a chance to hone their interpersonal and interview skills as well. I am very grateful to the companies that participated at the event and gave the students such a positive experience as they start thinking of their future career plans.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.