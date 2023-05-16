Students at DeSales Catholic School celebrated “Dive into STREAM” with a week full of fun aquatic inspired adventures in learning.
STREAM is an acronym for science, technology, religion, engineering, arts and mathematics.
For this themed week, DeSales partnered with the Niagara Aquarium to present students with a virtual encounter with the penguin exhibit, a field trip with seal demonstration for middle school and a visit from Aquarium ambassador Maggie the turtle as part of their Animal Tales program.
Students in DeSales Regents Living Environment class dissected a California market squid to study its organs, systems, and functions.
The week also included new sand and water tables in preschool, ocean themed reference books, sea inspired geometry sets and a math lesson in volume courtesy of new fish tanks in math classrooms.
"Dive into STREAM" at DCS was supported by a grant through the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, Upon this Rock WNY.
At the end of the week, students raised money to feed the penguins at the Niagara Aquarium by holding a dress down day. They raised enough to sustain the penguins for two months.
