People registering a motor vehicle at a DMV office will now be asked to consider joining the organ donor registry, the state Department of Motor Vehicles announced this week. The question will be displayed on the transaction screen before the customer completes their registration, and if they enter "yes" they'll be able to immediately submit their application to join.
“There is no greater gift than the gift of life, and DMV is glad to be the number one way New Yorkers register to be potential life savers,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said. “We are proud to take every opportunity to remind our customers of the great need for organ donors. So many families and individuals have been impacted by this life-saving step, and others are anxiously waiting for a donor organ to be available.”
DMV is involved because when New Yorkers sign up for the Donate Life registry, "organ donor" is printed on the front of their driver's license or other DMV photo document. In New York, 84% of current Donate Life registrants joined the registry through the DMV.
With only 46% of its population registered, New York’s registry lags behind other states, according to the DMV. The national average is 62%.
Under "Lauren's Law," DMV customers can also register as an organ donor by completing the donation section of their driver license or non-driver ID renewal application. The law is named for Lauren Shields, a Rockland County resident who received a heart transplant at age 9.
Other ways to join the registry include signing up as one completes their voter registration form, or applies for health insurance through the New York health plan marketplace. Going directly to the Donate Life Registry website, www.donatelife.ny.gov, is an option as well.
Currently, about 8,000 New York residents are on the national organ transplant wait list. Among them, about 1,100 have been on the waiting list for more than five years. In 2022, 412 New Yorkers died while waiting for a donated vital organ.
It is often said that one organ donor has the potential to save eight lives and heal 75 more through eye and tissue donations.
