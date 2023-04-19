Niagara Region PTA recently held its Partnership Dinner, which brings together PTA and school officials in the region. Two members of Niagara Region PTA were honored.
Tammy Dodge received the New York State Distinguished Service Award for her very active PTA involvement during the past 16 years. In 2019, Dodge took the reins as director of the Niagara Region, having been appointed by the New York State PTA. It was business as usual until March 2020, when Covid hit. Dodge navigated the challenges and kept Niagara Region PTA together with a mix of virtual and in-person meetings.
Leslie Tobin received the honorary Life Membership that was to have been given to her in March 2020. Tobin has worn many hats in PTA since 2014: president of Lockport City School District's middle schools PTA for three years and Niagara Region PTA Spelling Bee chair for three years. Tobin will continue in that role as the 2023 spelling bee is held at Lockport High School on May 13.
