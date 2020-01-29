A Lockport-based flag distribution business has selected Dog Tags New York as the eighth recipient of its annual "5% for Vets" award.
Grand New Flag, which distributes American flags and flag poles around the country, donates 5% of its net profits each year to a veterans organization. Owner Philip Kauppinen selected locally based Dog Tags New York as the 2019 recipient.
Dog Tags New York pairs rescue dogs with military veterans, providing training for a dog to become an emotional support animal for a veteran who in most cases suffers from PTSD or other anxieties stemming from their military service.
“The 5% for Vets Fund is my promise to give back 5% of net profits each year to a non-profit organization that helps veterans of the United States Armed Forces," Kauppinen said. "I was impressed with Dog Tags NY's initiative to rescue dogs and give them a new mission to support veterans.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.